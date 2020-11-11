Construction to Begin on Chestnut Street Property

Created: November 11, 2020
Last Updated: November 11, 2020

W&J Community Members,
We’ve begun construction at our property at 57 E. Chestnut St. (formerly O’Reilly Auto Parts) as we shape our future Business Incubator. Construction will ramp up into next week and continue for several weeks. The lot and construction area will be posted and marked, and we ask that you refrain from parking at that location while construction is active.
We have multiple parking options available on and around campus for you during this active construction phase. For information on designated parking lots, visit our parking and transportation and direction pages on washjeff.edu. If you have further questions, please contact Campus & Public Safety.
Thank You,
Campus & Public Safety

