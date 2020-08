The Clark Family Library is closed this week, but is offering contactless pickup from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Items can be reserved through the requests module on the library’s website. We will be open next week and the week of August 31 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The lower level of the library is NOT open, and seating is limited on the main floor. EZ Borrow and Interlibrary Loan is not available for books at this time, but article requests can still be fulfilled.