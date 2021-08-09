Cooper Hall (formerly Beau Hall)

Similar to the improvements made to the Presidents Row buildings, a number of renovations were made to Beau Hall during the summer of 2019. This included renovating the collaborative living space on the first floor of the hall, adding central heat and air conditioning, and adding new, ADA-accessible rooms. In October 2020, Beau Hall was renamed Cooper Hall to honor the work and life of distinguished alumnus Walter Cooper ’50, Ph.D.
