Created: August 9, 2021  |  Last Updated: August 9, 2021

Cooper Hall (formerly Beau Hall)

Beau Hall

Similar to the improvements made to the Presidents Row buildings, a number of renovations were made to Beau Hall during the summer of 2019. This included renovating the collaborative living space on the first floor of the hall, adding central heat and air conditioning, and adding new, ADA-accessible rooms. In October 2020, Beau Hall was renamed Cooper Hall to honor the work and life of distinguished alumnus Walter Cooper ’50, Ph.D.

Interior of Beau hall
The common area of Beau Hall was renovated during the summer and fall of 2019.

Salvitti Family Gym

Henry Memorial Gymnasium

August 9, 2021

A number of renovations were made to Henry Memorial Gymnasium in 2019.

Presidents Row

Presidents Row

August 9, 2021

The Presidents Row complex is undergoing extensive interior and exterior renovations.

“Elevating the Human Experience”

April 1, 2021

Walter Cooper ’50’s lifetime of bringing together science, education, and activism How does one even begin to capture the essence of this leader’s lifelong impact…