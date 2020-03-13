Coronavirus Update – For Students Who Traveled During Spring Break

For any students that have traveled during spring break, whether domestically or abroad, to an affected area under Level 3 CDC warning and/or have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or if you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 we recommend that you do not return to campus, immediately self-quarantine, and notify your primary care physician or W&J Student Health Center, especially if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath