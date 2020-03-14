Coronavirus Update, March 13, 2020

This afternoon, President Trump has declared a national emergency due to the COVID-19/Coronavirus. In addition, it was reported late this afternoon that the first presumptive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Washington County, PA. We are not aware of any cases associated with the college. With these recent developments, we are updating our return to campus policy.

Reminder, it is mandatory that this form is completed. We will only be allowing students who have filled out the form indicating that they plan to return to campus as of Monday, March 16 to return to campus. If you have an extenuating circumstance, please let us know and we will work with you. If you need to make arrangements to retrieve your belongings, we will also work with you to do so.

W&J College will be suspending campus events, admission activities and all other conferences/events until further notice.

Protect the people around you!

If you have already advised that you are returning to campus and/or have returned to campus, you will be encouraged to NOT leave campus and/or invite guests or students choosing to live off campus to visit. We understand that there might be situations such as internships, off-campus, etc. If you do need to leave campus, please practice social distancing to limit your contact with others both on and off campus to prevent the spread of illness.

If you have chosen not to return to campus you will not be permitted to visit campus facilities including residence halls and Greek housing. Offices and student services will remain accessible for you. If you should need those services, please follow the healthy tips we have provided on this web page.

Please note, if we should have a W&J College community member either with a presumptive case of COVID-19 and/or diagnosed with COVID-19, we will work with that individual on testing and self-isolation protocols. We will work with any individual who may have been in contact with those individuals to provide the protocols established by the CDC. If you have traveled to an affected area including CDC Level 3 countries, been in close contact with someone with presumptive positive COVID-19 and/or exhibit symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, the process is:

Contact your primary care physician and/or W&J Student Health & Counseling Center. Self-isolate. You should avoid infecting others by staying in your room and practicing social distancing. If you are not on W&J Campus, do not return to campus. Self-isolation is typically 14 days. Your provider will contact the Local Health Department to assist you if your primary care provider determines that testing should occur. If it is determined that testing is needed, the local health department will work with the individual to arrange for testing. If you are seeking immediate assistance please contact 1-877-PA-Health.

Maintain Healthy Practices

Wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds with soap and hot water. Make sure to wash your thumbs, wrists, and in-between your fingers. Stay home when you are ill. This will help you to recover more quickly and decrease the spread of illness when on campus. Use a tissue or the crook of your arm when you cough or sneeze. Promptly wash your hands and use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. Get plenty of rest/sleep. If you have not had the flu vaccine, please consider getting one. While this will not protect against the Coronavirus, the vaccine may prevent against the flu.

The W&J Student Health & Counseling Center is open Monday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekends, we ask that if you are experiencing symptoms to contact your primary care provider or the local health department. The Student Health & Counseling Center will continue to provide services through telehealth strategies and by phone.

Please know that we understand your concerns with this constantly changing environment. The health and safety of our students while on campus is our number one priority. As the national situation continues to evolve, we will continue to review our college policies and update you as changes occur.