W&J College is committed to fostering a universal respect and embracing individual differences so that we are all able to thrive in our increasingly diverse campus and global community. It is our belief that, to fulfill our mission of producing individuals of uncommon integrity, we must proactively address and remove barriers that prevent our students and employees from realizing their full potential.

To that end, the College has started a series called “Courageous Conversations.”

These conversations, which began this fall, are designed to identify opportunities for W&J to become a more inclusive and equitable place for all students and employees. To lead the conversations, W&J College has enlisted the expertise of Larry Roper, Ph.D., who has worked with colleges and universities across the country to combat racism and foster cultures of inclusion. Dr. Roper will advise the College on the practical implementation of needed changes within the student, faculty and staff populations.