COVID-19 Safety Reminder

Good Afternoon,

We truly appreciate all that you are doing to help support the effort of reducing the risk of spread from the COVID-19 virus. We are very grateful for the time you are spending with your teams in managing this process. Be sure to recognize everyone on your team for following the proper protocol. We are proud to share our number of active COVID cases have been minimal. We encourage all to continue to make the effort, so our favorable track record continues.

Please stress the importance of completing the Daily Screening Form for employees who are coming to campus (for whatever reason). As always, we should all self-monitor daily for COVID-19 related symptoms. If you experience any of these symptoms, you should not report to campus. Many symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to allergies and other illnesses including the flu. In an effort to keep you and others on campus safe, please report if you have these symptoms through our Daily Screening Form and stay home if you are not feeling well.

Also, we may have had a few people that had schedule changes since August. Therefore, we want to be sure all those who weren’t previously planning to come to campus and now are coming to campus have signed the Faculty and Staff Pledge and understand our safety protocols. If your employee has changed from remote working to on campus working, please notify Human Resources.

Thank you for your continued efforts of mask wearing and social distancing! Please refer to the attached CDC guidelines for exposure which includes the recent CDC update to close contact.

Human Resources Team

E: humanresources@washjeff.edu