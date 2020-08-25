COVID-19 Student Safety Policies and Guide

An

to the Student Handbook was created in relation to new policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this Addendum is to provide guidance to all students in navigating the fall semester during the unprecedented situation. Any policies that are outlined take precedence over other policies you may find on campus. If you have questions or notice disparities that you would like more clarification on please be sure to contact the Office of Community Standards and Support Services at

or 724-531-6868.