Covid Tracker Reporting

Thank you for visiting the COVID-19 Tracker Report web page. As of Thursday, May 20, we will be concluding our campus-wide COVID reporting for the 2020-2021 academic year, as testing has been completed for the semester and because the majority of our students are on break for the summer months.

We are very proud of our students, faculty, staff and visitors for their diligence and commitment to following W&J’s health and safety protocols throughout the academic year. These efforts enabled us to quickly mitigate and support those individuals who had a positive COVID-19 test, and the ability for W&J College to remain well below the local, state, and national COVID-19 trends. You were mindful and respectful of the changes that the College needed to make to address this ever-changing global pandemic and we appreciate you. As we look ahead, as of May 13, 2021, nearly 81% of the employee population on campus has been fully vaccinated or is on the pathway to full vaccination.

As we move into the Summer of 2021, we look forward to continuing to welcome visitors and guests to our campus. We remain committed to ensuring your health & safety so please make sure to check this web page throughout the summer for updated information.

Vaccinations have been key to the re-opening around the nation, the world, and here at W&J. We continue to provide resources to our employees and students who wish to be vaccinated and are available to answer questions via our email at questions@washjeff.edu.