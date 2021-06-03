Covid Vaccination Requirement

We have received questions regarding the vaccination requirement.

Based on CDC guidance, and advice of our Clinical Advisory Panel, the COVID-19 vaccination requirement has been added to our existing list of immunization requirements outlined on page 35 of the W&J Student Handbook. As with all required vaccinations, W&J will honor immunization exemptions for medical, religious and philosophical reasons. This exemption form can be found at MyW&J (Student Life). No student receiving an exemption will be prevented from fully participating in courses, campus activities or athletics. Specific provisions for students who choose not to be vaccinated will be made available on July 15. These may include surveillance testing, symptom tracking, and masking in certain situations.. Decisions about these provisions will be made with guidance from the CDC, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the W&J Clinical Advisory Panel.

Submit questions you may have to questions@washjeff.edu.