CPS Fall Safety Reminder

As seasons change and the sun begins setting earlier in the day, it’s important to be mindful of your surroundings. The Department of Campus and Public Safety has some tips to help you be aware and stay safe!

As a reminder, when crossing a street, use marked crosswalks. Vehicles are required by law to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. However, if you’re crossing at an unmarked section of the road, you must yield to traffic.

When entering a campus building, please do not open or hold the door for people you do not know or recognize, especially in the case of rear or side doors. If you encounter a suspicious person on campus, immediately report it to Campus and Public Safety by phone at 724-223-6032 or by text at 724-255-3968.

If you have any questions on these or other safety tips, please feel free to reach out to CPS. We thank you for your help in keeping our campus a safe place!