Customized Program Puts W&J Student on Fast Track to Becoming a Physician

WASHINGTON, PA (July 19, 2022) – Hayden Stein ’24, a psychology major at Washington & Jefferson College, recently became the College’s newest W&J² Fellow.

The 3+4 W&J² Integrated Program in Human Health between W&J and the Sidney Kimmel Medical College produces physicians who are grounded in the liberal arts with a strong proficiency in the natural sciences, dedicated to lifelong learning, capable of self-reflection and integrative thinking, and able to care for patients in the context of their family, community, and society.

“The W&J² Program in Human Health, our 3+4 partnership with the Sydney Kimmel Medical College at Jefferson University, is built on the premise that healing a human being often requires much more than simply treating a disease,” said Steven Malinak, Ph.D., professor of chemistry and associate dean of Academic Affairs. “To better understand the whole human, students need to encounter a diverse array of perspectives from the natural sciences as well as the humanities, arts, and social sciences.”

Stein came to W&J with aspirations to be a physician, and he is excited to belong to a school and program that he believes was customized specifically for him.

“When I got accepted to W&J, the dean of admission [Robert Adkins ‘87] wrote a personalized note on my acceptance letter,” Stein said. “I love my psychology courses, and this program is only available for non-science majors, so I feel like this program was made just for me. It combines my love for the natural science and the social sciences, so it really is a perfect fit.”

Stein is also sincerely grateful for the guidance he received from Dr. Malinak and his advisor, Rebecca McDonald, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology.

“Dr. Malinak took the time to explain this program to me and how I could benefit from it,” Stein said. “I also owe a thank you to Dr. McDonald, who has always been available when I have any questions or concerns.”

Malinak also recognizes Stein’s effort as he works to complete the program.

“The best students usually have natural talent in the areas they are pursuing, a strong work ethic, and focused determination,” Malinak said. “Based on those criteria, Hayden is among the very best students at W&J.”

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.