Deadline Extended: Apply for the Matthew Brown Fellowship

Are you looking for a way to get involved in the Washington community? Apply for the Matthew Brown Fellowship! Fellows partner with local nonprofits and meet monthly for meaningful discussions about current events, faith journeys, volunteering experiences, and more. Fellows will receive monthly stipends as well as a new support system developed over meals and an (optional) January mission trip. This ecumenical fellowship is run by the staff of First Presbyterian (next to Dieter-Porter) but is welcome to students of all faith and non-faith backgrounds.