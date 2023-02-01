Dermatology goes viral: W&J graduate uses social media to share dermatology expertise

WASHINGTON, PA (January 3, 2023) – Lindsey Zubritsky ‘10, M.D., FAAD, is grateful for the influence that Washington & Jefferson College had on her, and through social media, she is having quite the influence on others.

Zubritsky, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in general medical, surgical, cosmetics, and pediatric dermatology, became a social media influencer on TikTok and Instagram with the username @dermguru and has a combined following of over one million users. Using these platforms, she shares tips and tricks about dermatology, busts skincare myths, and educates about the importance of sun protection.

Although Zubritsky always wanted to be a physician, she became interested in dermatology as a teenager when a dermatologist was able to give a close family member an early diagnosis for malignant melanoma.

“The ability to diagnose and treat patients by simply visualizing their skin felt like a superpower to me,” she said. “I also love that dermatology allowed me to practice so many different aspects of medicine: surgical, pediatric, pathology, complex medicine, and cosmetic.”

She then used W&J’s resources to pursue her passion for dermatology as a cell and molecular biology major.

“I arrived at W&J with a very specific goal in mind, and that was to become a dermatologist,” Zubritsky said. “W&J helped me achieve that dream from the very first day I started, pairing me with a pre-med adviser who guided me every step of the way.”

After graduating from W&J, Zubritsky completed her medical school training at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, Pa., followed by a year of internal medicine training at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. She then pursued her residency in dermatology at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she served as chief resident.

After completing her dermatology residency, Zubritsky was passionate about sharing dermatology information with others, so she started an Instagram page. Now, social media has influenced her career in a way that she never imagined.

“My work on social media has provided me with the opportunity to work with the American Academy of Dermatology on their social media campaigns and become an editor in the prestigious Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology,” she said. “My platform has allowed beauty editors from some of the biggest news outlets and magazines to consult with me on editorial pieces, and I have been featured in Forbes, CNN, Yahoo!, Vogue, Women’s Health, Allure, and many more as an expert dermatologist.”

When asked what advice she has for current students, Zubritsky stressed capitalizing on W&J’s many opportunities.

“Take advantage of all the unique opportunities that W&J provides,” she said. “To be successful in different professions (like social media and medicine), you must be multi-faceted and well-rounded with a diverse set of life experiences outside of academics. Venture outside of your comfort zone, especially when it comes to invaluable and one-of-a-kind opportunities in research, volunteering, and classwork.”

