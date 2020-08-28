Dining During Quarantine: What You Need To Know

Lunch will be delivered in between 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., and dinners will be delivered between 4 – 6 p.m. Breakfast will be delivered with dinner. Meals will be delivered to central locations of your residence halls:

Bica-Ross Hall/New Residence Hall: study room next to kitchenette on ground floor

Mellon Hall: kitchen

Upperclass Hall: study/living area

Beau Hall: kitchen

Alexander Hall: kitchen/study area

Marshall Hall: kitchen/study area

Penn House: kitchen

Lincoln/Jefferson/Harrison Halls: kitchen/lounge area

Monroe/Cleveland/Adams/Washington Halls: study rooms

Chestnut Street (125 – Phi Kappa Psi; 127 – Alpha Tau Omega; 147 – Pi Beta Phi; 211 – Delta Tau Delta; 301 – Kappa Alpha Theta; 322 – Delta Gamma; and 325 – Beta Theta Pi and 312): living room on ground floor

Dining has created a sign-up form for meals. If you have problems accessing this form, go to washjeffdining.com and there will be an option at the top of the screen that says “Isolation Meal Ordering.” If you do not complete the form, you will not be provided a meal.

As a reminder, you are permitted to use a food delivery service, such as GrubHub, UberEats, DoorDash, etc. If you are anticipating ordering food, you do not need to complete an order for that meal.