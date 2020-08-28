Dining During Quarantine: What You Need To Know
Lunch will be delivered in between 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., and dinners will be delivered between 4 – 6 p.m. Breakfast will be delivered with dinner. Meals will be delivered to central locations of your residence halls:
- Bica-Ross Hall/New Residence Hall: study room next to kitchenette on ground floor
- Mellon Hall: kitchen
- Upperclass Hall: study/living area
- Beau Hall: kitchen
- Alexander Hall: kitchen/study area
- Marshall Hall: kitchen/study area
- Penn House: kitchen
- Lincoln/Jefferson/Harrison Halls: kitchen/lounge area
- Monroe/Cleveland/Adams/Washington Halls: study rooms
- Chestnut Street (125 – Phi Kappa Psi; 127 – Alpha Tau Omega; 147 – Pi Beta Phi; 211 – Delta Tau Delta; 301 – Kappa Alpha Theta; 322 – Delta Gamma; and 325 – Beta Theta Pi and 312): living room on ground floor
Dining has created a sign-up form for meals. If you have problems accessing this form, go to washjeffdining.com and there will be an option at the top of the screen that says “Isolation Meal Ordering.” If you do not complete the form, you will not be provided a meal.
As a reminder, you are permitted to use a food delivery service, such as GrubHub, UberEats, DoorDash, etc. If you are anticipating ordering food, you do not need to complete an order for that meal.
If you ordered a meal, but did not receive one, or if something is wrong with your order (such as you received the wrong item, or the meal did not follow your dietary restrictions), please e-mail Alissa Walker-Hareras at awalkerhareras@washjeff.edu promptly so we can get your issue resolved.