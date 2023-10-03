Edwards named to launch and lead W&J’s BSN Program

WASHINGTON, PA (October 3, 2023) – Washington & Jefferson College has appointed Dr. Linda Edwards as professor and chair of nursing. Dr. Edwards will lead the College’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Program.

Taught in partnership with Washington Health System, the program will enroll the first group of students in the fall of 2024. Students who successfully complete the four-year program will receive an RN from the Washington Health System (WHS) and a BSN from Washington & Jefferson College (W&J).

“We are pleased to introduce and welcome Dr. Linda Edwards as the inaugural chair of W&J’s newly created nursing program,” said Dr. Jeff Frick, vice president for Academic Affairs and dean of the College. “We are excited to launch this program next fall and are confident that Dr. Edwards brings the right clinical and academic experience to be successful.”

Dr. Edwards brings to W&J more than 25 years of healthcare experience with a primary clinical nursing focus in adult health, sub-acute rehab nursing, geropsychiatry nursing, and gerontology.

Her extensive background in clinical nursing and academic nursing leadership will provide students with valuable first-hand professional guidance. She has served in various teaching and leadership roles at Florida A&M University, ECPI University and Sumner College.

“I am most excited about the opportunity to join a talented team of W&J colleagues and collaborate with our community partners and stakeholders to develop and launch a program that will not only support the community but also be a part of the solution to meeting the growing demand for qualified practice-ready nurses in the region and across the nation,” said Dr. Edwards. “With this program, W&J will continue to be a trailblazer in the academic preparation of the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Washington and a doctorate in nursing from Walden University.

The creation of a BSN Program aligns with W&J’s long history of educating students across various pre-health professional sectors.

“The blending of the liberal arts and health sciences, including nursing, helps create the essential skills and abilities needed for creativity, critical thinking, clinical reasoning, clinical competence and holistic care,” shared Dr. Edwards.

W&J’s BSN Program aims to help meet the growing demand for highly qualified nurses in leadership throughout the region and country.

Additionally, the partnership with WHS will afford students practical, robust academic and clinical learning experiences.

