Electrical Work on Campus Wednesday, Oct. 14

Dear Faculty and Staff,

There will be electrical work performed in Burnett this Wednesday, Oct. 14. While this work is taking place you will notice that the electricity and building generators may be out for up to an hour. The plan is to shut down the power at 6 a.m. and restore it by 7 a.m. This will cause the following buildings to lose network service, including internet and phones, during that time period:

  • Burnett Center
  • Olin Fine Arts Center
  • Alumni House
  • Whitworth Hall
  • Carriage House (behind Whitworth)
  • Wade Hall
  • Facilities Services Building

Information & Technology Services will make sure all network service is restored once electricity is turned back on in Burnett.

Tim Lucas
Director of Facilities

