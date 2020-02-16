Email Scam Asking for Cell Phone Numbers

The ITS department is aware of a scam in which members of the campus community are receiving emails asking recipients to respond by providing a cell phone number. The emails appear to be coming from President Knapp, but the email account is a Gmail account. These messages are not legitimately from President Knapp.

This type of scam typically appears to come from someone in your contact list, but often the email address is not quite accurate. If you receive such an email please do not respond to it, but forward it directly to the IT Helpdesk at helpdesk@washjeff.edu.

The below information is provided to help you keep yourself safe from cyber attacks. Please review the ITS department’s Internet Security page for additional tips.

W&J’s ITS department will never ask you to provide your password. In addition, Washington & Jefferson College would never solicit or request personal information, financial information or other private information via social media channels, emails or websites. If you encounter a site like this one, or receive an email requesting personal information, please do not provide this important and private information.

Please keep these important things in mind:

Phishing is an attempt, through emails or pop-ups, to get you to divulge sensitive financial information such as a credit card number, social security number, passwords and user IDs, account numbers and more. Be cautious in how you share your sensitive financial and personal information. Legitimate businesses are aware of phishing and do not send e-mails requesting sensitive information. Do not reply to the email or follow any of the links. If you think that the request might be legitimate, confirm by either calling the company directly at a number you know, or go directly to the company’s website in a separate browser. If you have provided this information to the suspected phishing scam or suspect your W&J account may be compromised, please immediately notify IT Services.

For more information on how to recognize phishing scams and prevent yourself from becoming a victim, there are several excellent resources including:

If you have additional questions, please contact the Helpdesk at 724-223-6022 (x6022 from a campus phone) or visit support.washjeff.edu.

Thank you,

Office of Information & Technology Services