A reminder to graduating seniors – The EMBARK Senior Year Experience Committee would like to invite you to audition to be the senior speaker at this year’s Commencement Ceremony. If you are interested, please notify Billie Eaves (beaves@washjeff.edu) by Friday, February 28. Seniors expressing an interest will be provided with information regarding the submission process and guidelines. Finalists will be invited to audition in mid-April.

Thank you!