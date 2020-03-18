Expansion of Highmark’s COVID-19 Relief Program

Dear Presidents,

As we all work through the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis, we want to remind you of the availability of telemedicine. Telemedicine, also referred to as a virtual doctor visit, is a service offered to you through your current Highmark plan. Amwell and Doctor on Demand are the designated Highmark providers for telemedicine services. Telemedicine uses technology to allow patients to communicate with a doctor through live video, audio, and patient data transfer, in order to provide treatment for minor illnesses such as Colds, Flu, Pinkeye, Rashes, etc. You can also use this service for behavior health visits.

In order to enroll or learn about telemedicine, simply follow the instructions on the attached flier. Telemedicine is a great way to receive immediate and convenient care. Doctors are able to diagnosis your condition and, if necessary, prescribe medication. The prescription is then sent to a pharmacy chosen by you.

Effective immediately, for the next ninety (90) days, Highmark has announced that member cost sharing (copayments, deductibles, etc.) are being waived. This means that telemedicine visits are available at zero cost to you and your family members on coverage. This will allow you to receive the care that you need without the risk of exposure.

We suggest that you take the time now to create an account. In order for any claims to process at the correct rates, you will need to enter your insurance information. Telemedicine coverage is also subject to the coverage of your health plan. Please let us know if there are any questions or concerns at this time.