Faculty and Student Projects

W&J Students, Professors Bring Classroom to Main Street for STEM Fest

W&J students and professors brought their classrooms to Washington’s Main Street in September for STEM Fest, an interactive, science-based festival for Washington County students in kindergarten through high school.

“The outreach we do with local school children is one of my favorite aspects of my job. Their energy is limitless and contagious,” said Associate Professor of Biology Jamie March, Ph.D.

Read the full article to find out what students and professors shared with the Washington community.

PrezTech Challenge showcases student work

Ten faculty-student-staff collaborative teams spent the semester working on projects that showcase innovative uses of educational technology and/or information literacy in the classroom. The teams came together in Clark Family Library Dec. 5, 2019, to show off their projects and compete for the title of PrezTech Challenge Winner.

Read more about the PrezTech Challenge and student-submitted projects.