Faculty Course Registration Update

Dear Faculty,

The updated timeline for remote advising and web registration is below:

Monday, March 30 – 2020 fall course schedule posted to WebAdvisor.

Wednesday, April 8 – the SR registration group will begin registering for courses at 7 AM.

Monday, April 20 – the JR registration group will begin registering for courses at 7 AM.

Wednesday, April 29 – the SO registration group will begin registering for courses at 7 AM.

Registration will take place via WebAdvisor, as usual.

Some suggestions from Richard Barber, Director for Academic Success:

“For rising seniors, academic advising could happen with a Teams call, by email or by phone. Advisors should be clear about remaining requirements for these students. An emailed list would not hurt for students of concern.

For rising juniors and sophomores, I would definitely encourage a phone call at the minimum. Using Teams call, Skype or FaceTime (or some other video chat) would be best. I am sure students are craving some individualized attention from the faculty, and a registration-advising appointment could go a long way to a) get their schedules in order, and b) (maybe more importantly) give students a sense of calm, connection, and control over their circumstances. Faculty who are unsure of which platform to use can check in with advisees for suggestions. For first year students, consider sending each advisee an email with suggestions of courses or requirements to fulfill for fall, both for them to refer to and for your own records during this time when we are less connected to our students. This would be especially helpful for students of concern.”

Thank you for your work to support students in these challenging and evolving circumstances.