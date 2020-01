Do you need financial aid for the 2020-2021 academic year? You can now complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.gov for the 20-21 school year. This FAFSA will require 2018 federal tax and income information. Questions? Email finaid@washjeff.edu or call the Office of Financial Aid at 724-223-6019. Don’t delay….file today!