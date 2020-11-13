Fall 2020 FSA and Dental/Vision Passive Open Enrollment – Ends Today!

Dear Faculty and Staff,
Our Fall FSA and Dental/Vision Passive Open Enrollment ENDS TODAY!
This is a passive Open Enrollment which means you only need to make a selection if you want to enroll or re-enroll in the Flexible Spending Account (FSA) for 2021, and or if you wish to make changes to your dental and vision coverage effective January 1, 2021.
Please visit our website for all applicable benefit documents including our new 2021 benefit plan options.
Should you have any questions please send your inquiries to humanresources@washjeff.edu.
Enjoy your weekend!
Human Resources

