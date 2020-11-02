Fall 2020 FSA and Dental/Vision Passive Open Enrollment – Now Live!

Dear Colleagues,

Welcome to our Fall FSA Ancillary Open Enrollment! This passive Open Enrollment means you only need to make a selection if you want to enroll or re-enroll in the Flexible Spending Account (FSA) for 2021, and or if you wish to make changes to your dental and vision coverage effective January 1, 2021.

As a reminder, we will be extending the current 2020 Benefit Plan options through February 28, 2021 with a special open enrollment period in January 2021. Please visit our website for all applicable benefit documents including our new 2021 benefit plan options, employee co-shares for our buy up options effective, March 1, 2021, and Highmark benefit information. We are pleased to announce that we will once again be offering a $0 monthly premium plan, as well as buy-up options that are lower in employee co-share costs than our current plans. Join us this week as The Reschini Group hosts a series of Health Care Benefit Virtual Presentations detailing what is changing for our special Open Enrollment in January and what is not!

For any questions, please contact the Office of Human Resources humanresources@washjeff.edu

Thank you and best wishes for good health and well-being.

Human Resources