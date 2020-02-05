February Produce 2 People seeking volunteers

We’re calling on volunteers once again for our monthly Produce to People with the Greater Washington County Food Bank! If you would please forward to any groups or organizations who you feel may be interested, it would be greatly appreciated.

The Greater Washington County Food Bank Produce to People food distribution is in need of volunteers Tuesday, February 11th from 8:00AM – 1:00PM at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Please help spread the word!

Date : Tuesday, February 11th

: Tuesday, February 11th Time : 8:00AM – 1:00PM

: 8:00AM – 1:00PM Location: Washington County Fairgrounds, 2151 N Main St, Washington, PA 15301​

Produce to People is the Food Bank’s large-scale produce distribution program. Volunteers are needed to assist with anything from passing out the produce, to acting as runners and support. Volunteers can sign up for the full experience or for shorter shifts. We do need volunteers that are willing to stay until the 1:00PM end time, so please do so if you can!

If you are able to join us, please sign up here:

https://washjeff.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_23SiHe1eDZVmrqt

We ask that you please sign up! We are better able to prepare if we know who all will be assisting. Even if you’re a regular volunteer and are always there, please sign up anyhow. If you plan on bringing a GROUP of volunteers, please just respond to this email and let me know how many volunteers you will be bringing. If you are able to provide names, even better!