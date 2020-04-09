  “Finding Comfort in the Commons”

Although most Washington & Jefferson College students, faculty, and staff are studying and working remotely, just under 40 students remain on campus as well as essential life sustaining staff — and the W&J Dining team is taking good care of them.

General Manager Michelle Houston, Executive Chef Amira Cooke, and their staff are providing safe, nourishing food, a sense of comfort, and friendly human contact through daily to-go brunches and dinners. Our students are able to take extra servings back to their residence halls in microwave-safe containers to reheat for late-night meals or snacks, reducing their need to go off campus for food outside of operating hours during this period of self-isolation. W&J Dining has also created a small market in Commons to provide some pantry essentials, convenience items as well as some comforting snack items.

Chef Amira is also talking to students regularly about what they would like to eat. For example, last week, she asked what particular foods students were missing from their homes, and five all mentioned a certain soup they had been craving. She put molokhia, an Egyptian soup of hearty greens, on the menu the very next day. To maintain a sense of normalcy in this very strange time, W&J Dining is continuing the usual themed menu nights — Mexican, Asian, Home Comforts, Caribbean, French — and serving fish on Fridays for those observing Lent.

I want to assure you that the W&J Dining staff are also following all current guidance and taking all necessary precautions for their own safety and the safety of our guests. When students and staff come to place their orders from the recommended 6-foot distance, the dining workers are asking them how they’re holding up and trying to chat with them for a few extra minutes, knowing that it might be their only in-person interaction that day. Communal meals may no longer be possible, but the W&J Dining team is still serving up community along with each dish.

Michele Houston