For Your Awareness: Student Leaders On Campus

Dear Faculty and Staff,

In the coming days, you may begin to see students active on campus. These are our student leaders, including RAs and LINK Mentors, who have been on site since August 8 and have already completed their mandatory quarantine. These students will be helping the College prepare for the arrival of the rest of our students-in-residence and will be completing vital tasks for the start of the semester. They will be practicing social distancing and mask wearing as they help us with this task. If you see these students walking through campus, please be assured that they are complying with our safety procedures.

Office of Residence Life