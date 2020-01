Fraternity Recruitment Registration Closes Friday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m.

Join one of the five fraternities on campus! These organizations offer great opportunities for leadership, service, philanthropy and academics. Academics are a top priority for fraternity men, with the all-fraternity GPA being a 3.15. If you want to become involved, meet new people, gain 40+ brothers and grow as a leader, you should sign-up for fraternity recruitment here! Recruitment is Feb. 2 through Feb. 6.