Fulbright Program recognizes five W&J students

WASHINGTON, PA (May 5, 2020)—Though COVID-19 has delayed the plans of travelers, the Fulbright Commission has selected four Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) students as Fulbright Award Winners and one W&J student as an alternate.

The W&J student award winners are:

Andy Donatelli (Germany)

Alexandra Scalese (Germany)

Jared Kelly (Spain)

Monica Park (Ukraine)

Victoria Metz was chosen as an alternate for the program in Ecuador.

While the pandemic has pushed back their potential start dates until at least Jan. 1, 2021, the students have been selected for teaching assistantships in the respective partner countries. They will know more about their assignments as the global situation develops and more information is shared by the Fulbright Commission.

W&J’s ties to the Fulbright Program are a staple of the College. W&J has been named a Top Producer of Fulbright Students by the U.S. Department of State multiple times, and has had many student and faculty Fulbright winners, earning awards consecutively for the past five years. For the past three years, the College has also hosted a group of German students for a three-week Fulbright education program.

More than 1,900 U.S. students, artists and young professionals are offered Fulbright Program grants to study, teach English, and conduct research abroad each year. The Fulbright U.S. Student Program operates in more than 140 countries throughout the world.

For more information on the Fulbright Program, visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright.

