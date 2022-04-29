Futures founded here: four senior accounting students accept job offers from major firms

WASHINGTON, PA (April 25, 2022)—After years of courses on calculations, four W&J economics and accounting students think they’ve solved the equation for post-graduate success.

Having recently secured jobs with financiers and firms, seniors Jarred Rice, Madeline Hubbard, Mario Sienko, and Silvio Urani are transcending their student-statuses, and crediting dedication, education, and community for the futures that they’ve founded here. Learn more about their journeys below.

Jarred Rice ’22 (Major: Accounting)

Turning a long-seeded knack for numbers into college study and career, Rice is ready to begin as a tax associate with Baker Tilly US, LLP (one of the largest Certified Public Accounting (CPS) firms in the nation, based out of Chicago, Illinois) in July.

“I’m excited to try something new and jump-start my career,” Rice said of his new role in Baker Tilly’s Pittsburgh office.

A member of the Alpha Lambda Delta (ALD) Honors Society, Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Award recipient, and former audit intern at Schneider Downs (a Pittsburgh accounting firm), Rice said hard work and support led him to this opportunity.

“I think my experience at W&J taught me how to interact with others more successfully, while also challenging me academically in order to prepare me for life post-graduation,” he said, noting that the connections he made with friends and professors, coupled with encouragement from his parents, kept him motivated to succeed.

“I would just say that for anyone who feels like they are struggling or who is unsure of what they want to do as far as their career path,” Rice offered, “stay strong, have faith, work hard, and things will fall into place.”

Madeline Hubbard ’22 (Major: Economics)

With a June start as an advisory associate in state and local solutions at the Harrisburg office of Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) International, (one of the Big Four accounting firms internationally headquartered out of Amstelveen, Netherlands), Hubbard can’t wait to start enhancing her hometown community and guiding government organizations through public sector adaptations and business improvements.

“I am extremely excited to be working for such a well-known, respectable company such as KPMG” Hubbard said,” and I’m so grateful to be able to work close to where I grew up so that I can see the community changes.”

Introduced to economics through a freshman macroeconomics class with Associate Professor of Economics Dr. Leslie Dunn, Hubbard partially attributes the anticipated rewards of her new career to W&J.

“Being able to study economics opened so many doors for me,” Hubbard said, acknowledging her parents’ continued support and the contributions of Economic Professors Drs. Leslie and Robert Dunn. “The education and mentorship I received from them enabled me to be able to be selected for a job like this, and I can’t imagine my college experience without them.”

“But I think my overall W&J education has contributed to my success,” she added. “The entire economics department goes above and beyond…and W&J gives such great support through [the Center for Professional] Pathways and other offices.”

Mario Sienko ’22 (Major: Accounting)

In the days immediately following commencement, Sienko will continue at the Pittsburgh accounting firm Urish Popeck, and transition from his current role as an intern to his new role as an audit associate.

“I’m very excited,” Sienko said, noting that he found an affinity for the field in an introductory accounting class he took his sophomore year.

“I did very well in the class,” he said, “and saw myself with a future in this field.”

However, talent alone didn’t lead him to success. Faculty and family filled in the gaps.

“I would not have been able to accomplish anything without the help and support of my parents,” Sienko said, “along with the best advisor on campus, Professor Dana Allen, [an assistant professor of accounting]!”

Silvio Urani ‘22 (Major: Accounting)

It seems Hubbard won’t be the only president at KPMG. Urani, beginning as a business tax associate at the Pittsburgh office in July, will also be joining the company. Tasked with preparing corporate tax returns and adhering to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidelines, he’s thrilled to start building a profession from his passion there.

“I am humbled to have such a great opportunity to start my career, and I can be proud knowing that all of my hard work has paid off,” Urani said. “My goal is to stabilize myself financially within the first couple years, and then begin to start my own family.”

Family has proven important to Urani, and he credits his own with his success.

“I could not be more grateful for them,” Urani said, also voicing appreciation for Urish Popeck, the firm where Urani recently completed an internship, and W&J.

“I think just being here at W&J and having all the connections that our Accounting Department and [Center for Professional] Pathways have, has made this process so much easier,” he said, noting that he first learned about the firm through their visits to his classes. “My accounting professors have guided me throughout my time here at W&J, and led me to my success.”

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu or call 888-W-AND-J.