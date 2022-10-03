Gallery: Employers, alumni, and students turn out for Career & Internship Fair

WASHINGTON, PA (October 3, 2022)—W&J Presidents of the past and present joined employers last month for W&J’s first-ever Career & Internship Fair, held in the Rossin Ballroom.

Co-organized and sponsored by the Center for Professional Pathways and the W&J Accounting Society, more than 175 students attended the event, with nearly 30 alumni recruiting for the 36 companies present.

Recalling their own W&J experiences and recognizing the skillset they founded here, alumni sought talent from the College to increase presidential potential at their companies.

“We’re both alumni,” said Halie Keane ’16 and Kristin Brown ’20 of CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA)–one of the largest accounting firms in the United States, “and we’re excited to have the opportunity to bring more Presidents into our firm.”

Other employers turned out on talk of talent.

“With W&J’s reputation,” said Nico Bellissimo of Deloitte, a London-based firm with several offices in Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh, “we wanted to be present to meet the caliber of accounting students W&J presents.”

To get a larger look inside the event, review the gallery below.

