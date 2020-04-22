General Housing Selection: Group Registration and Proxy Forms Due April 27

As you should now be aware, the Housing Selection process for the 2020-21 academic year is currently underway!

Group Registration forms and Proxy Forms for General Housing Selection are due in less than one week! (see deadlines below).

The deadline for Approved Medical Accommodation Selection, Commuter Status, Theme Community, and Same Room Selection has now PASSED.

All students who have not already selected a room MUST participate in General Selection and MUST complete a Proxy Form. Registration and Proxy forms are available on the Housing Selection page of the intranet.

Proxy form are especially critical this year due to our modified virtual format. The Proxy forms show that you consent to and trust that your Group Leader will be the only one choosing the exact buildings/rooms assignments for your group. If there are not three Proxy Forms for each group (the Group Leader does not have to complete a Proxy form), the group will not be eligible to get a selection number and participate in the selection process.

Please note, due to our modified timeline and virtual format, deadlines cannot be extended. If you have any questions, please reach out as soon as possible by emailing reslife@washjeff.edu.

Monday, April 27th, 2020

Proxy Forms due

Group Registration for General Housing Selection closes online at 5 p.m.

DEADLINES NOW PASSED

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Housing Accommodation, Commuter, Theme Community, and Same Room Selection forms due

Monday, April 20th, 2020

Pet Housing Forms and Theme Community Rosters due to reslife@washjeff.edu