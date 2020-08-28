Getting Your Packages During Quarantine

All packages, materials and books will be delivered to dorms. Students will go to the lobby of their building to pick up their packages, just as they do for meal pick up. Your RAs will let you know when packages have arrived. The packages will be dropped off to the inside of the entrance to each building.

Facilities will be doing daily drop offs as the packages are sorted until all packages are distributed.

This process for mail drop off is for the quarantine period only. After completing quarantine, students will begin picking up their packages from the Rossin Campus Center mailroom.