Graduating senior lands Human Resources job with UPMC

WASHINGTON, PA (December 10, 2021)—Graduating Washington & Jefferson College senior Tiana Swierski has discovered the latest trend in personal wellness: a fresh, new career in healthcare administration.

The communications major found an interest in the field after completing a human resources internship with Havas Health & You (a marketing agency for healthcare companies in New York City) in the summer of 2021, and has now secured a job as a research recruiter for UPMC.

“I think my story is quite funny because I had no idea what I wanted to do [for a living]…until I got my internship [with Havas Health & You],” Swierski said. “I knew I liked communication…but it was such a broad major…. This internship showed me I liked recruiting and working in healthcare, and led me to the job I received for after graduation.”

But finding her niche wasn’t easy.

“I spent a very long time searching for internships,” Swierski said. “I think I applied for about 20 different ones, everywhere in the United States [with no luck].”

So, W&J faculty and staff lent a hand.

After Swierski voiced her frustrations to Dr. Melissa Cook, the chair of the Department of Communication Arts, Cook put her in touch with Jami Klingensmith, the senior assistant director for the Center for Professional Pathways. Klingensmith was looking to fill a position that W&J Board of Trustees member Reynold “Pete” Mooney ’79 had secured for a W&J student, and Cook felt Swierski would be a good fit.

Swierski said the two women were central to her success.

“Jami actually called me before my interview with Havas and we did a mock interview to prepare,” Swierski said. “I got really lucky with the whole process.”

With the internship and a W&J degree under her belt, she thinks that “luck” will continue in her new job.

“Getting to work with teachers so closely has really benefited me…,” Swierski said. “I…remember when I declared my major…that every communications professor congratulated me on joining the department, [and now,] I…know I have a whole support system backing me up.”

Swierski begins her next journey in January and is looking forward to it.

“I’m excited to start working at UPMC,” she said. “W&J really has set me up for the best future.”

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu or call 888-W-AND-J.