Hall Access & Moving Out

Update April 1, 2020

We understand that many students are interested in retrieving their belongings from campus housing. The College is currently following the directive from the Governor of Pennsylvania, issued on March 19, 2020 which required us to shut down on-campus services and restrict building access. This past Saturday, March 28, 2020, Washington County was placed on a Stay at Home order until April 30, 2020. Due to this new order, students will not be able to access residence halls to move out until at least after April 30, 2020.

As always, the safety of all students and staff is our top priority. Until the restrictions lift, the College will keep access to the halls restricted to ensure the safety of those who must be present on campus. Residence Life is currently working on a variety of move-out plans based on different scenarios. Although we cannot commit to specific move out dates, we do intend to update students as soon as we have clearance to permit students to return to campus. We recognize the challenge and burden this places on you and appreciate your patience as we navigate this complex and ever-changing situation.

Access for Medical, Life Sustaining or Urgent Safety-Related Items

Should you need access to an item in your room that is life sustaining or urgent to your immediate well-being or safety, you can request access to your room. Examples of such items include:

– Medications (prescriptions, inhalers, etc.)

– Medical equipment (nebulizers, CPAPs, diabetic testing supplies, prescription glasses, etc.)

– Vital documentation (medical paperwork, passport, driver’s license)

All requests must be made through the form below and be approved by the Director of Residence Life, Justin Swank or the Vice President of student Life & Dean of Students, Dean Eva Chatterjee-Sutton. Once approval is granted, Campus & Public Safety will coordinate a time and escort you to your room to retrieve your item(s). Please note your request must be approved in writing, in advance of your arrival on campus. Submitting your form does not equate to approval. Arriving on campus without approval will not gain you access to your room.

Approval will not be granted for items that are not life sustaining or urgent to your well-being/safety. If approved, you are permitted to access urgent items; full move-out is not permitted and must be completed at the specified move out date, once we are cleared to have students return to campus.

Hall Access Request Form (Hyperlink)