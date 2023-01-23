Hearst Foundations award scholarships for diversity in the Pre-Health Professions Program

WASHINGTON, PA (January 23, 2023) – The Hearst Foundations have awarded Washington & Jefferson College a grant for scholarships to increase diversity in health care fields. The Hearst Foundations provide philanthropic resources for nonprofits that specialize in culture, education, health, and social services.

The $125,000 grant will provide annual scholarships for underrepresented students in the Pre-Health Professions Program.

“The Hearst grant will make a real difference in attracting W&J students from underrepresented groups in the health profession,” said Mark Harris, Ph.D., professor of chemistry and chair of the Pre-Health Professions Committee. “We have a long history of preparing students to be strong applicants to medical and other health professional schools and are looking forward to working with the cohort of Hearst Scholars who will bring added diversity to health care in our region.”

Pre-health students who qualify and receive the scholarship support will be known as Hearst Scholars.

“We are grateful to partner with the Hearst Foundations to support underrepresented students with a superb education in our Pre-Health Professions Program,” said W&J President John C. Knapp, Ph.D. “This generous support will fund scholarships to remove financial barriers for four Hearst Pre-Health Scholars annually in our goal to build equitable and diverse pathways to the health care professions.”

Graduates of W&J’s Pre-Health Professions Program have attended schools for allopathic, osteopathic, and veterinary medicine; pharmacy; dentistry; podiatry; optometry; physician assistant; and physical therapy and occupational therapy. Please click here for more program information.

About the Hearst Foundations:

The Hearst Foundations identify and fund outstanding nonprofits to ensure that people of all backgrounds in the United States have the opportunity to build healthy, productive and satisfying lives. The Hearst Foundation, Inc. was founded by William Randolph Hearst in 1946. In 1949 Hearst established the California Charities Foundations, later renamed the William Randolph Hearst Foundation. Both Foundations are guided by the same charitable mission, which reflects the philanthropic interests of their founder. The two Foundations are managed as one entity, sharing the same funding guidelines, leadership and staff. Staff based in New York City review all proposals from organizations located east of the Mississippi River, and staff in the San Francisco office review those from organizations west of the Mississippi River. Since inception, the Foundations have made over 22,200 grants to 6,300 organizations, totaling more than $1.4 billion in funds awarded. The current asset value of the Foundations is approximately $1.3 billion.

About the Pre-Health Professions Program:

The Pre-Health Professions Program, available to students in any major, is designed for students who plan to attend a health professional school following graduation from W&J College. A faculty committee from a range of academic disciplines oversees the program and provides guidance, advice, resources, and opportunities to prepare students to be competitive applicants. These faculty also provide formal committee recommendations to students applying to medical, dental, veterinary, podiatry, physician assistant, physical therapy, occupational therapy, optometry, or pharmacy school.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.