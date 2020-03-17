Helpful Resources While Social Distancing

We’re keeping an eye out for resources that you can use while social distancing to help you keep your mind and body sharp. Keep checking back as we update this post!
- The Yoga app Down Dog , which allows users to create custom yoga flows and workouts at lengths of time from 10 – 90 minutes, just announced that they are making their app free to all students until July 1! Non-students may access the app for free through April 1.
- Many museums, including The Louvre, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and The Guggeinheim Museum are offering virtual tours for guests around the world to enjoy. Find a full list here.
- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming past performances at 7:30 p.m. each night on their website. The performances will be available to stream through the following afternoon.