Honoring Juneteenth

Dear W&J Community,

Today is Juneteenth, officially designated this week as a federal holiday. At W&J, we too recognize the significance of this day that commemorates the moment in 1865 when the U.S. army arrived in Galveston, TX, and liberated the last 250,000 enslaved people still in bondage after the Civil War. June 19 has been called America’s second Independence Day.

Juneteenth has been celebrated by the Black community for generations as a time for families to reunite and reflect on their continuing journey from enslavement. It is my hope that this annual occasion will inspire us to remember the past while rededicating ourselves to those who still strive to fully experience our national promise of liberty, equality and justice.

I encourage you to follow W&J social media today, as the College accounts will feature a series of posts in observation of Juneteenth. If you would like to learn more about this special day, you will find informative resources at The National Museum of African-American History & Culture and The History Channel.

Juncta Juvant,

John

John C. Knapp, Ph.D.