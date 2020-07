Housing Exemption Extended Until August 5, 2020

Many students have asked if it’s too late to receive a housing exemption. We want to make sure that you are making the safest decision for you, so we have extended the COVID-19 Housing Exemption Request until. Students must submit an application which includes a statement listing all the pertinent reasons for the request. The COVID-19 Housing Review Committee evaluates each petition and renders a decision. The Office of Residence Life will notify students of the committee’s decision via email.