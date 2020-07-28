Housing Exemption Extended Until August 5, 2020

As a reminder, a student must fit one of the following criteria to qualify for an exemption:

You have a diagnosed and documented medical issue in which exposure to COVID-19 would present a health and/or safety risk. You live with a family member that is in an at-risk category or has a diagnosed medical issue in which exposure to COVID-19 would present a health and/or safety risk. You have COVID-19, live with a family member who has COVID-19, or have been recently exposed. You have another extenuating circumstance in which living on campus would generate a safety risk or hardship.