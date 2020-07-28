Housing Exemption Extended Until August 5, 2020

Written: July 28, 2020
Last Updated: July 28, 2020

Many students have asked if it’s too late to receive a housing exemption. We want to make sure that you are making the safest decision for you, so we have extended the COVID-19 Housing Exemption Request until August 5, 2020. Students must submit an application which includes a statement listing all the pertinent reasons for the request. The COVID-19 Housing Review Committee evaluates each petition and renders a decision. The Office of Residence Life will notify students of the committee’s decision via email.

As a reminder, a student must fit one of the following criteria to qualify for an exemption:

  1. You have a diagnosed and documented medical issue in which exposure to COVID-19 would present a health and/or safety risk.
  2. You live with a family member that is in an at-risk category or has a diagnosed medical issue in which exposure to COVID-19 would present a health and/or safety risk.
  3. You have COVID-19, live with a family member who has COVID-19, or have been recently exposed.
  4. You have another extenuating circumstance in which living on campus would generate a safety risk or hardship.

