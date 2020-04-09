HR Updates

Greetings from the Office of Human Resources!

We hope you and your families are doing well as we continue to work together in a remote capacity. Below are some updates that we hope will help you during this period.

Health Plan Updates

Our benefits partner Reschini Services Group is available to assist you with any questions you may have. Employees can call 1-800-442-8047 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for assistance with benefit questions or claim issues.

Wellness Rewards

Do a random act of kindness. Doing kindnesses for others not only makes others feel good—it also helps you feel good. Some simple ideas include sending someone an email to let them know how much you appreciate them, donating food or supplies to an animal shelter via their Amazon wish list, or putting a basket of prepackaged and individually-portioned snacks and drinks on your porch for your local delivery people.

Feeling anxious? Do some deep breathing or do something that is frivolous and lifts your spirits like watching a short, funny cat video.

Take time for yourself. During non-work hours, mentally disconnect from work by engaging in self-care activities. Read a book, watch a TV show, call a family member or friend, cook a healthy meal, do some yoga or try meditating, or go to bed a little early.

Have an attitude of gratitude. During a challenging time like this, it’s all too easy to focus on the negatives and all that you don’t have and can’t do. Instead, focus on what you do have and can do. Consider writing down things you’re grateful for—even the little things matter!

Yoga with Patti Spadaro

Do you need some time to reboot? Check our Yoga & Meditation Instructor’s YouTube channel for a relaxing 30-minute session.

Thank you.

