Igniting Creativity: communication arts major builds professional profile with Skubo Creative and Ignite

WASHINGTON, PA (April 12, 2022)—Senior communications arts major Rebecca Valencia is turning creativity into a career and proving professional readiness through a new internship with Skubo Creative and Ignite.

An ever-driven student with an emphasis in public relations and a concentration in conflict and resolution studies, Valencia started with Skubo Creative—a local, social media management company with offices in Ignite—in early February, and is now using, filters, feeds, and followers to advance her career and the success of other area businesses.

“This experience is helping me put into practice all I have learned so far at W&J,” Valencia said. “The first day on the job, Mike [Skubovious—the founder and owner of Skubo Creative], said, ‘Okay, write the captions for these 12 posts,’ gave me a framework, and let me write. He trusted my ability, and because of this, I was able to jump right in and begin creating.”

Responsible for editing client websites, writing articles for publishers like Southpointe Magazine, organizing, strategizing, planning, and posting on client social media channels, and working hands-on with leaders from companies like Nutrition Fix and Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, Valencia’s instinct for creation has only grown.

Ready to carry that growth into post-graduate life, she said she’s grateful to W&J for helping to make it happen.

“Christie [Johnson at the Center for Professional Pathways]…helped me a lot,” Valencia said of the internship application process. “She sent me all the appropriate documents, as well as thorough instructions, and offered her help if I needed anything.”

“Additionally,” Valencia added, “[Associate Professor and Chair of the Communication Arts Department] Dr. Melissa Cook and [Assistant Professor of Communication Arts] Dr. Stevie Berberick have always been there for me no matter what the issue. Dr. Cook is my advisor, and has taken her time to help guide me to my career goals, and Dr. B has influenced my writing greatly by giving thorough, constructive feedback on my papers.”

Taking that feedback into the internship she’s hoping will ignite a career, Valencia feels certain that her future has truly been founded here.

“The many times I have written for my various classes here at W&J have led me to be a strong writer and prepared me for the world of advertising, social media, and business communication,” she said. “And this internship has helped me so much with my future goal of being a PR professional. I now have experience and confidence that will be invaluable when I start interviewing for a post-graduation job.”

