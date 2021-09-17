Important Announcement Regarding Homecoming 2021 Attendance

Prior to the start of the fall semester, a mandatory vaccination requirement for students, faculty, and staff was instated based on our commitment to protect our community members and their families, including those who are unable to be vaccinated. To further our commitment to keeping the campus community safe, college leadership, with guidance from the W&J Clinical Advisory Panel, has made the decision to require Homecoming & Reunion Weekend attendees to be fully vaccinated prior to attending the weekend’s festivities. This policy follows what has become the standard requirement for concerts, sporting events, theater performances, and other large events across the nation.

In keeping with the requirement of students, faculty, and staff, all attendees also will be asked to upload proof of vaccination during online registration or required to show proof of vaccination upon arriving on campus. Additionally, in accordance with the College’s masking policy announced August 9, all campus guests are required to wear a mask in any indoor campus setting, except for when actively eating and drinking.

Guests who have already registered for the weekend are asked to inform us of vaccination status by completing the Self-Attestation Form by October 1. Those who have not yet registered can verify their vaccination status during online registration. For more information about the College’s policies and procedures throughout the weekend, visit the Staying Safe at W&J FAQs page.