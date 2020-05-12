Important Update and Instructions for Move-Out

Dear Students,

We hope that the end of your semester has been as smooth and productive as possible. We know that many of you are anxious to retrieve your belongings and we are pleased that we are now able to move forward with a move out plan. As you may know, on Friday, May 8, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that Washington County will move to the yellow classification on Friday, May 15. This change in status means we will be able to allow students to start moving belongings out of their rooms starting on Friday, May 15. We hope to conclude the move out process for the majority of our students by Sunday, May 31.

In designing the move out process, our goal has been to maximize safety and efficiency considerations. It is critical that we provide a plan to minimize risk to yourself and others and to make the process manageable for everyone involved. To help us finalize the plans, please use the link below to register for a move-out time, sign-up for packing/storage services, or communicate with Residence Life should you have an issue moving out by May 31.

Once your time is confirmed, you will receive an email confirmation and instructions – please note that you are not approved to move out unless you receive the confirmation from Residence Life. We have included an overview of the process here to provide you information to guide your planning. Please do reach out to Residence Life with any questions and concerns we can work with you to develop a plan.

Overview of the Move-out Process

Move out will occur from May 15 through May 31 in 5 separate blocks:

Block 1 – Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17

Block 2 – Tuesday, May 19 through Thursday, May 21

Block 3 – Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24

Block 4 – Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28

Block 5 – Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31

In one of the blocks students will sign up for a 4 hour time window in which to pack, remove belongings, turn in keys and depart from campus. Time slots are as follows:

8:00 am to 12:00 pm (not available on Friday, May 15)

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

For students unable to come to campus, packing and storage solution can be purchased through an external vendor (more details below).

Required Safety Measures

We must continue to employ social distancing and safety measures to remain compliant with state and federal mandates, these measures include:

Masks are required to be worn by all students, staff, and visitors on campus

All students, staff, and visitors must maintain six feet of distance from each other

Students can only bring a maximum of 2 visitors with them to assist with move-out

A limited amount of people will be permitted to move-out during each 4 hour time block

Those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing related symptoms should not come to campus and should self-isolate per CDC and Health Department Guidelines

Sign-up for a Move-Out Time

Below are blocks which represent different date ranges. Each has a registration deadline to allow the College to activate card swipes and confirm appointments with students. Please note that move out appointments will be limited to small numbers of students per 4 hour window to allow for appropriate social distancing. While staff will be remotely available to assist with questions, this will be a contact-less move out process. Additionally, students are asked to bring their own cleaning supplies and reminded that they must limit their number of helpers to no more than two. Students are also reminded that they will need their room key and ID card; arriving without these items will prevent students from gaining access to their rooms. Please contact the Office of Residence Life at reslife@washjeff.edu with concerns. Once you have moved out, please drop your key in the drop box in your building’s lobby.

Block 1 – Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17

Registration Deadline: Thursday, May 14 at Noon – Click here to register

Block 2 – Tuesday, May 19 through Thursday, May 21

Registration Deadline: Monday, May 18 at Noon – Click here to register

Block 3 – Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24

Registration Deadline: Thursday, May 21 at Noon – Click here to register

Block 4 – Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28

Registration Deadline: Monday, May 25 at Noon – Click here to register

Block 5 – Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31

Registration Deadline: Thursday, May 28 at Noon – Click here to register

Packing and Storage

For those who live over 250 miles from campus and/or are not able to return to your room to pack their belongings and move out, the College has made an agreement with a local moving and storage company to pack belongings and move them to on-campus storage for the summer. This can be done for a $340 fee (which solely reflects the cost of the service) which will appear on your student bill. Residence Life has set-up an emergency fund to help support students who need this assistance and have significant financial hardship. Should you wish to request support with the packing/storage fee, please email jswank@washjeff.edu and explain the nature of your situation. As a note, this fund is limited, students with the most significant need will be prioritized.

Registration Deadline: Friday, May 22 – Click here to Register

Graduating Seniors

While we anticipate that graduating seniors are anxious to gather their belongings and begin their transition to the next chapter, we recognize that some may have difficulty getting to campus prior to commencement. For any students who may not be able to return and need alternate arrangements, please contact reslife@washjeff.edu for assistance.

Move-Out Challenges

Residence Life recognizes that there are many challenging factors that can impact a student’s ability to move-out during the designated timeframe (such as travel challenges, ongoing stay at home orders, family health issues, etc.). If you are experiencing such a challenge, please let us know by email reslife@washjeff.edu.

Local Lodging

Should students and their families need overnight accommodations for the move-out process, Springhill Suites which is located in proximity to the WalMart in Washington is offering a discounted $90 a night rate. To book, call front desk at (724) 223-7800 to book and inform them that you are moving out of W&J for the discount.

Mail Access

Rossin Campus Center will be open daily from 8 am to 9 pm to allow students who have permission to be in campus to pick up their belongings, to access to their mailboxes. Please note that the Campus Store, Commons, and G&Ts will not be open during this time.

Questions?

Should you have any questions, please email reslife@washjeff.edu.

Thank you and take care,

Residence Life