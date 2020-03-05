In Memoriam: Todd Young

It is with a great deal of sadness that we inform you of the passing of Assistant Football Coach Todd Young. Todd passed away this morning (March 5). Please keep Todd’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.

Todd influenced the lives of many Washington & Jefferson College student-athletes since he started at the College in 2000. He coached offensive linemen with a devoted passion. He loved W&J football and the Presidents won 186 games and 11 PAC championships with Todd as a member of our coaching staff.

As recruiting coordinator, Todd developed amazing bonds with students and their families. Todd loved all W&J athletic teams and he was often there to support every student wearing a Red & Black uniform, including men’s lacrosse which he served as the program’s first head coach in 2002.

His passing has deeply affected all of us. His good spirit and his upbeat attitude will carry on in the athletic department.

We will share information about arrangements when they become available.