Incident – 2/23/2022

Date Resolved: 4/5/2022

Description: Student Life was made aware of underage drinking that occurred at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house on the evening of Bid Day, February 19, 2022. The allegations stated new members were forced to drink shots of liquor from a ‘shot-ski’, and were not allowed to leave the sorority house on the night in question.

Outcomes: Washington & Jefferson College conducted a thorough, joint investigation with the Kappa Kappa Gamma national headquarters. All new members, and current executive board members with planning responsibility for Bid Day were interviewed. The College was not able to reach preponderance and substantiate the hazing allegations. The College was able to determine it was more likely than not the organization provided alcohol to underage members of the sorority. In addition to outcomes consistent with violating the College’s alcohol, complicity, and disorderly conduct policies, the organization has been placed on social probation until April 2023.