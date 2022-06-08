Plan a Visit

Request Information

Apply Now

Incident – 2/23/2022

Created: June 8, 2022  |  Last Updated: June 8, 2022  |  Category:   |  Tagged:

Date Resolved: 4/5/2022

Description:  Student Life was made aware of underage drinking that occurred at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house on the evening of Bid Day, February 19, 2022.  The allegations stated new members were forced to drink shots of liquor from a ‘shot-ski’, and were not allowed to leave the sorority house on the night in question.

Outcomes:  Washington & Jefferson College conducted a thorough, joint investigation with the Kappa Kappa Gamma national headquarters.  All new members, and current executive board members with planning responsibility for Bid Day were interviewed.  The College was not able to reach preponderance and substantiate the hazing allegations.  The College was able to determine it was more likely than not the organization provided alcohol to underage members of the sorority.  In addition to outcomes consistent with violating the College’s alcohol, complicity, and disorderly conduct policies, the organization has been placed on social probation until April 2023.

Related Articles

Fulbright awards eight students from top producer W&J

April 26, 2017

Eight W&J students are winners of Fulbright awards for the coming year, a record number for the institution, which in February was recognized as a...

W&J to Honor Susan Ralston ’85 with Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Award

April 16, 2018

Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) will honor alumna Susan Ralston ’85 with the 2018 Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Award.

W&J Professor Jonathan Gottschall Speaks at Prestigious Writer’s Conference

September 3, 2014

Gottschall is the author of The Storytelling Animal: How Stories Make Us Human.