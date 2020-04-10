Internship Planning for Fall 2020

Any students planning to apply for an internship for Fall 2020 wishing it to count for college credit should fill out an application form (available on the Registrar’s Wiki and fillable online) and send it to academicaffairs@washjeff.edu

Any faculty and on-site supervisor input and signatures can also be emailed to the Academic Affairs email address as needed. The normal deadline for Fall internships is April 15, but under the circumstances we are willing to be somewhat flexible.