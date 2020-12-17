Introducing: The Enrollment Engager

December 17, 2020
Last Updated: December 17, 2020

Dear W&J faculty and staff,

On behalf of the Enrollment Team, we are announcing the publication of our quarterly newsletter. Its title is The W&J Enrollment Engager. Through engaging with this newsletter, we hope that you find joy and excitement for what is to come in 2021. Because of our combined efforts, Washington & Jefferson College will continue to recruit, enroll, and retain the world’s bright young minds of the present, who are the ethical leaders of tomorrow. Even when we are apart, the W&J Community thrives together.

Enjoy, and happy holidays.

Sincerely,

Nicole Focareto
Vice President for Enrollment

