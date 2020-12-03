Invitation to the PSY-425 live virtual poster session

The students in my advanced lab and I are going to try holding a live virtual poster session in Zoom during our final exam slot tomorrow morning and we would like to invite you to attend. 🙂

We are using the model used at some professional conferences of scheduling each poster to start at a definite time so that if you want to see a particular student/poster, you can join the Zoom meeting at that time to see and hear the student presenting their poster. The meeting will be set up with a waiting room which I will be monitoring to prevent random people disrupting the poster session. The students’ presentations of their posters are each scheduled for 15 minutes (roughly 8-12 minutes to explain their poster and then some time for Q and A) with a minute in between posters to get the presenter switched over and to allow people to enter or leave the poster session if they want to see a particular poster.

The schedule and the Zoom link are appended below. Please feel free to share the information with others who you think might like to attend.

Best,

Dr. Bennett

Schedule

PSY 425 Poster Session 10:00-11:30 AM Friday December 4th

Presenters:

10:00 – 10:15 Jocelynn DePaul

Poster title: Influence of Attorney Gender & Attire on Juror Perceptions

10:16 – 10:31 Alexandria Seto & Grace Rangel

Poster title: Coaching Leadership Styles do not have an Effect on Enjoyment, Motivation, Priorities and Relationship with Coaches in Collegiate Athletes

10:32 – 10:47 Annika Sasse

Poster title: The Believability of Coerced Confessions

10:48 – 11:03 Cassandra Kokal

Poster title: Music’s Relationship to Emotions

11:04 – 11:19 Sydney Papinchak

Poster title: Social Media Usage and Self-Esteem

11:19 – 11:30 Wrap up and General Q and A

