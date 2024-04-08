Irwin ‘14 receives Milken Educator Award

WASHINGTON, PA (April 8, 2024) – Eva Irwin ‘14, a child development and education graduate, was recently awarded one of the 2023-24 Milken Educator Awards and a $25,000 cash prize.

Irwin is an English teacher at Alexandria City High School (ACHS) in Alexandria, Virginia, and the first recipient of the Milken Educator Award from the Alexandria City Public Schools.

She was presented the award during a surprise ceremony at her school with Milken Educator Awards Founder Lowell Milken and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Lisa Coons.

“During her short time at Alexandria City High School, Eva Irwin’s dedication and leadership are commendable and making a positive impact on students, colleagues and the community,” said Milken at the award presentation. “We are proud to welcome Eva to the Milken Educator Network and look forward to seeing her accomplish even greater things in the future to advance educators and students.”

Click here to view Irwin’s educator profile, which includes videos of her awards speech and an interview.

Irwin’s bio describes her as “a natural instructional leader. Her intentionality, positivity, enthusiasm, and solutions-oriented approach help her meet the individual needs of students both in her classroom and throughout the school.”

In her first year at ACHS, her students achieved notable success on state and district tests, with a 75% pass rate on the state English exam and an 82% pass rate on the state writing exam, both up from 68% the previous year.

She is fully immersed in ACHS life, serving as a substitute assistant principal, the 11 English team professional learning team lead, the English department’s representative on the Staff Advisory Council, a member of the Culture and Climate Committee and chair of the advisory committee related to targeted, needs-based instruction.

Irwin also serves as the assistant coach for the varsity volleyball team and head coach of the junior varsity volleyball team.

In addition to her Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington & Jefferson College, she earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech.

Up to 75 recipients will be honored this spring with the Milken Educator Award and its unrestricted $25,000 cash prize. Awardees join the national Milken Educator Network, “a growing group of professionals across diverse roles and disciplines working to shape the future of education,” according to the Milken Educator Awards website.

Photo credits: Milken Family Foundation

About the Milken Educator Awards

The Milken Educator Awards were created in 1987 by philanthropist and education visionary Lowell Milken. The Awards represent the nation’s preeminent teacher recognition program, often hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching.” 2023-24 will reach $75 million in individual financial prizes spanning the length of the initiative and more than $144 million invested in the Milken Educator Award national network overall, empowering recipients to “Celebrate, Elevate, and Activate” the K-12 profession and inspiring young, capable people to pursue teaching as a career.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pennsylvania, is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu or call 888-W-AND-JAY.